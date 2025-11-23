Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort
Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
Un dimanche au Cinéma
Foyer municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort Landes
Tarif : 16.5 – 16.5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-23
fin : 2025-11-23
Date(s) :
2025-11-23
Projection de 5 films tout au long de la journée
– 09h00 Jeunes mères
– 11h00 Regarde
– 14h30 La petite dernière
– 16h30 Moi qui t’aimais
– 20h30 Sirât (VOSTFR)
Projection de 5 films tout au long de la journée
– 09h00 Jeunes mères
– 11h00 Regarde
– 14h30 La petite dernière
– 16h30 Moi qui t’aimais
– 20h30 Sirât (VOSTFR) .
Foyer municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18
English : Un dimanche au Cinéma
– 09h00 TATAMI (VOSTFR) Drama 1h43
– 11h00 BELLE ENFANT Comedy, Drama 1h42
– 2:30 PM TROIS KILOMÈTRES JUSQUÀ À LA FIN DU MONDE (VOSTFR) Drama 1h45
– 5:00 PM ON A WIRE Dramatic comedy 1h56
– 8:30pm LES GRAINES DU FIGUIER SAUVAGE (VOSTFR) Drama 2h46
German : Un dimanche au Cinéma
Vorführung von 5 Filmen im Laufe des Tages
– 09.00 Uhr: Junge Mütter
– 11.00 Uhr: Schau mal!
– 14.30 Uhr: Die jüngste Tochter
– 16:30 Uhr: Ich, die dich liebte
– 20.30 Uhr: Sirât (VOSTFR)
Italiano :
5 film saranno proiettati nel corso della giornata:
– 09.00: Giovani madri
– 11.00: Sguardo
– 14.30: La petite dernière
– 16.30: Ti ho amato
– 20.30: Sirât (VOSTFR)
Espanol : Un dimanche au Cinéma
– 09h00 TATAMI (VOSTFR) Drama 1h43
– 11h00 BELLE ENFANT Comedia, Drama 1h42
– 14h30 TROIS KILOMÈTRES JUSQUÀ À LA FIN DU MONDE (VOSTFR) Drama 1h45
– 17h00 ON A WIRE Comedia, Drama 1h56
– 20h30 LES GRAINES DU FIGUIER SAUVAGE (VOSTFR) Drama 2h46
L’événement Un dimanche au Cinéma Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par OT Landes d’Armagnac