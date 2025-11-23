Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort

Un dimanche au Cinéma

Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort dimanche 23 novembre 2025.

Un dimanche au Cinéma

Foyer municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort Landes

Tarif : 16.5 – 16.5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-23
fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :
2025-11-23

Projection de 5 films tout au long de la journée
– 09h00 Jeunes mères
– 11h00 Regarde
– 14h30 La petite dernière
– 16h30 Moi qui t’aimais
– 20h30 Sirât (VOSTFR)
Foyer municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18 

English : Un dimanche au Cinéma

– 09h00 TATAMI (VOSTFR) Drama 1h43
– 11h00 BELLE ENFANT Comedy, Drama 1h42
– 2:30 PM TROIS KILOMÈTRES JUSQUÀ À LA FIN DU MONDE (VOSTFR) Drama 1h45
– 5:00 PM ON A WIRE Dramatic comedy 1h56
– 8:30pm LES GRAINES DU FIGUIER SAUVAGE (VOSTFR) Drama 2h46

German : Un dimanche au Cinéma

Vorführung von 5 Filmen im Laufe des Tages
– 09.00 Uhr: Junge Mütter
– 11.00 Uhr: Schau mal!
– 14.30 Uhr: Die jüngste Tochter
– 16:30 Uhr: Ich, die dich liebte
– 20.30 Uhr: Sirât (VOSTFR)

Italiano :

5 film saranno proiettati nel corso della giornata:
– 09.00: Giovani madri
– 11.00: Sguardo
– 14.30: La petite dernière
– 16.30: Ti ho amato
– 20.30: Sirât (VOSTFR)

Espanol : Un dimanche au Cinéma

– 09h00 TATAMI (VOSTFR) Drama 1h43
– 11h00 BELLE ENFANT Comedia, Drama 1h42
– 14h30 TROIS KILOMÈTRES JUSQUÀ À LA FIN DU MONDE (VOSTFR) Drama 1h45
– 17h00 ON A WIRE Comedia, Drama 1h56
– 20h30 LES GRAINES DU FIGUIER SAUVAGE (VOSTFR) Drama 2h46

L’événement Un dimanche au Cinéma Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par OT Landes d’Armagnac