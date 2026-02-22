Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort
Un dimanche au Cinéma Foyer municipal Roquefort dimanche 1 mars 2026.
Un dimanche au Cinéma
Foyer municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort Landes
Tarif : 17.5 – 17.5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-01
fin : 2026-03-01
Date(s) :
2026-03-01
Projection de 5 films tout au long de la journée
– 09h00 Une enfance allemande (VOSTFR)
– 11h00 Les rêveurs
– 14h30 La petite cuisine de Medhi
– 16h30 La condition
– 20h30 Dossier 137
Projection de 5 films tout au long de la journée
– 09h00 Une enfance allemande (VOSTFR)
– 11h00 Les rêveurs
– 14h30 La petite cuisine de Medhi
– 16h30 La condition
– 20h30 Dossier 137 .
Foyer municipal 91 place Gambetta Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Un dimanche au Cinéma
– 09h00 TATAMI (VOSTFR) Drama 1h43
– 11h00 BELLE ENFANT Comedy, Drama 1h42
– 2:30 PM TROIS KILOMÈTRES JUSQUÀ À LA FIN DU MONDE (VOSTFR) Drama 1h45
– 5:00 PM ON A WIRE Dramatic comedy 1h56
– 8:30pm LES GRAINES DU FIGUIER SAUVAGE (VOSTFR) Drama 2h46
L’événement Un dimanche au Cinéma Roquefort a été mis à jour le 2026-02-17 par OT Landes d’Armagnac