Un dimanche, une œuvre Aux armes citoyens Le Centre Pompidou-Metz Metz dimanche 23 novembre 2025.

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-23 10:30:00

fin : 2025-11-23 11:45:00

2025-11-23

Bertrand Lavier réalise une copie sans peinture, où l’oeuvre d’art ne représente pas le visible, elle rend littéralement visible. Observant que les armes et accessoires du second plan du tableau sont peints à l’échelle 1, l’artiste les reconstitue pour refigurer l’oeuvre dans sa structure même. Le fusil à baïonnette, le pistolet et le drapeau permettent de découvrir le tableau sans le tableau, comme un signal.L’artiste est ainsi parti en quête des objets pour reconstituer l’oeuvre dans sa matérialité.Tout public

English :

Bertrand Lavier creates a copy without paint, in which the work of art does not represent the visible, but literally makes it visible. Observing that the weapons and accessories in the background of the painting are painted to scale 1, the artist reconstitutes them to refigure the work in its very structure. The rifle with bayonet, the pistol and the flag allow us to discover the painting without the painting, like a signal: the artist went in search of the objects to reconstitute the work in its materiality.

German :

Bertrand Lavier fertigt eine Kopie ohne Malerei an, bei der das Kunstwerk das Sichtbare nicht abbildet, sondern buchstäblich sichtbar macht. Da er beobachtet, dass die Waffen und Requisiten im Hintergrund des Gemäldes im Maßstab 1:1 gemalt sind, stellt der Künstler sie nach, um das Kunstwerk in seiner eigentlichen Struktur neu abzubilden. Das Gewehr mit Bajonett, die Pistole und die Fahne ermöglichen es, das Gemälde ohne das Gemälde zu entdecken, wie ein Signal.Der Künstler hat sich also auf die Suche nach den Gegenständen gemacht, um das Werk in seiner Materialität wiederherzustellen.

Italiano :

Bertrand Lavier ha creato una copia senza pittura, in cui l’opera d’arte non rappresenta il visibile, ma lo rende letteralmente visibile. Osservando che le armi e gli accessori sullo sfondo del quadro sono dipinti in scala 1, l’artista li ricostruisce per rifigurare l’opera nella sua stessa struttura. Il fucile con baionetta, la pistola e la bandiera permettono di scoprire il quadro senza il quadro, come un segnale, e l’artista è andato alla ricerca di oggetti per ricostituire l’opera nella sua materialità.

Espanol :

Bertrand Lavier ha creado una copia sin pintura, en la que la obra de arte no representa lo visible, sino que literalmente lo hace visible. Observando que las armas y accesorios del fondo del cuadro están pintados a escala 1, el artista los reconstituye para refigurar la obra en su estructura misma. El fusil con bayoneta, la pistola y la bandera permiten descubrir el cuadro sin el cuadro, como una señal, y el artista ha ido en busca de objetos para reconstituir la obra en su materialidad.

