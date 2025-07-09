Un Été asiatique – Cinéma Le Drakkar Dives-sur-Mer, 9 juillet 2025 07:00, Dives-sur-Mer.

Calvados

Un Été asiatique Cinéma Le Drakkar 6 rue du Général de Gaulle Dives-sur-Mer Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-09

fin : 2025-08-31

Date(s) :

2025-07-09

Le Drakkar présente sa 6e édition d’Un Été asiatique, programmation consacrée au cinéma d’Asie.

Au programme nouveautés, avant-premières et films du patrimoine.

Programme disponible sur le lien suivant http://cinemaledrakkar-dives.fr/un-ete-asiatique/

Cinéma Le Drakkar 6 rue du Général de Gaulle

Dives-sur-Mer 14160 Calvados Normandie +33 9 77 73 54 21

English : Un Été asiatique

The Drakkar presents its third edition of Un été asiatique, a program dedicated to Asian cinema.

On the program: new releases, previews and heritage films, including a cycle dedicated to the Japanese director Kinuyo Tanaka.

Also noteworthy: the Little festival offers a program for children aged 3 to 5!

German : Un Été asiatique

Das Drakkar präsentiert seine fünfte Ausgabe von Un Été asiatique, ein Programm, das dem asiatischen Kino gewidmet ist. Auf dem Programm stehen Neuheiten, Vorpremieren und Filme aus dem Kulturerbe.

Das Programm wird in Kürze veröffentlicht.

Italiano :

Le Drakkar presenta la sesta edizione di Un Été asiatique, programma dedicato al cinema asiatico.

In programma: nuove uscite, anteprime e film storici.

Il programma è disponibile al seguente link: http://cinemaledrakkar-dives.fr/un-ete-asiatique/

Espanol :

Le Drakkar presenta su 6ª edición de Un Été asiatique, un programa dedicado al cine asiático.

En el programa: estrenos, preestrenos y películas del patrimonio.

Programa disponible en el siguiente enlace: http://cinemaledrakkar-dives.fr/un-ete-asiatique/

L’événement Un Été asiatique Dives-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par OT Normandie Cabourg Pays d’Auge