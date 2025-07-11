Un été en Seine 2025 – Les Andelys 11 juillet 2025 14:00

Eure

Un été en Seine 2025 Berges de Seine Les Andelys Eure

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-11 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-26

2025-07-11

Un été en Seine offrira aux Andelysiens qui ne partent pas en vacances des activités sportives, culturelles et de loisirs durant 16 jours. Pour cette 5e édition, vous ne serez pas au bout de vos surprises avec une programmation exceptionnelle en plus des activités qui vous seront proposées en continu Canoë, aviron, football, handball, volley, tir à l’arc, homeball, karting à pédale, pétanque, beach tennis, badminton, tennis de table…

Des activités à la carte seront également proposées Chorégraphie, maquillage, tchoukball, parcours parents contre enfants, animations vélo, cerceaux, chants, pixel art, courses. Une buvette et une restauration seront proposées sur place par l’association l’OCLA. L’ouverture du site se fera à 14h00 tous les jours.

Berges de Seine

Les Andelys 27700 Eure Normandie +33 2 32 54 04 16

English : Un été en Seine 2025

Un été en Seine offers 16 days of sporting, cultural and leisure activities for Andelys residents who don’t go on vacation. For this 5th edition, you won?t be at the end of your surprises with an exceptional program in addition to the continuous activities on offer: canoeing, rowing, soccer, handball, volleyball, archery, homeball, pedal go-karting, pétanque, beach tennis, badminton, table tennis…

A la carte activities will also be on offer: choreography, face painting, tchoukball, parent-child courses, bike activities, hoops, singing, pixel art and races. A refreshment stall and catering will be provided on site by the OCLA association. The site opens at 2 p.m. every day.

German :

Un été en Seine bietet den Andelysiern, die nicht in den Urlaub fahren, 16 Tage lang Sport-, Kultur- und Freizeitaktivitäten. Ausgabe werden Sie nicht am Ende Ihrer Überraschungen angelangt sein, denn es gibt ein außergewöhnliches Programm, zusätzlich zu den Aktivitäten, die durchgehend angeboten werden: Kanu, Rudern, Fußball, Handball, Volleyball, Bogenschießen, Homeball, Tretkart, Pétanque, Beach Tennis, Badminton, Tischtennis….

Es werden auch Aktivitäten à la carte angeboten: Choreografie, Schminken, Tchoukball, Eltern-Kind-Parcours, Fahrradanimationen, Reifen, Gesang, Pixelkunst, Rennen. Der Verein OCLA bietet vor Ort einen Imbiss und Getränke an. Das Gelände wird täglich um 14.00 Uhr geöffnet.

Italiano :

Un été en Seine offrirà agli abitanti di Andelys che non vanno in vacanza 16 giorni di attività sportive, culturali e ricreative. Per questa 5ª edizione, le sorprese non mancheranno, con un programma eccezionale che si aggiunge alle continue attività proposte: canoa, canottaggio, calcio, pallamano, pallavolo, tiro con l’arco, homeball, go-kart a pedali, pétanque, beach tennis, badminton, tennis da tavolo?

Saranno proposte anche attività alla carta: coreografie, face painting, tchoukball, corsi per genitori e figli, ciclismo, cerchi, canto, pixel art e gare. Un punto di ristoro e un servizio di catering saranno forniti in loco dall’associazione OCLA. Il sito aprirà ogni giorno alle 14.00.

Espanol :

Un été en Seine ofrecerá a los habitantes de Andelys que no se vayan de vacaciones 16 días de actividades deportivas, culturales y de ocio. En esta 5ª edición, las sorpresas no se harán esperar con un programa excepcional que se suma a las continuas actividades propuestas: piragüismo, remo, fútbol, balonmano, voleibol, tiro con arco, homeball, karting a pedales, petanca, tenis playa, bádminton, tenis de mesa?

También se ofrecerán actividades a la carta: coreografía, pintura de caras, tchoukball, cursos para padres e hijos, ciclismo, aros, canto, pixel art y carreras. La asociación OCLA ofrecerá un puesto de refrescos y servicio de catering in situ. El recinto abrirá a las 14.00 horas todos los días.

