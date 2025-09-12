Un grand cri d’amour Back Step Théâtre Vichy

Un grand cri d’amour

Back Step Théâtre 18 boulevard des Graves Vichy Allier

Tarif : 17 – 17 – 17 EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : Samedi 2025-09-12 21:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13 22:30:00

2025-09-12 2025-09-13 2025-09-14

Coups bas, non-dits et règlements de comptes sont au rendez-vous !

Back Step Théâtre 18 boulevard des Graves Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 81 83 02 11 lebacksteptheatre@gmail.com

English :

Low blows, unspoken words and settling of scores are the order of the day!

German :

Tiefschläge, Unausgesprochenes und Abrechnungen sind an der Tagesordnung!

Italiano :

Colpi bassi, parole non dette e regolamenti di conti sono all’ordine del giorno!

Espanol :

Los golpes bajos, las palabras no dichas y los ajustes de cuentas están a la orden del día

