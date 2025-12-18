Un livre, un thé La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
Un livre, un thé La Ferté-Saint-Aubin vendredi 9 janvier 2026.
Rue Aristide Briand La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-09 16:30:00
fin : 2026-01-30
Date(s) :
2026-01-09
La pause littéraire 100% made in La Ferté !
Votre tea time préféré revient en automne, pour découvrir un nouveau coup de cœur accompagné d’une succulente tasse de thé !
Vendredis 9, 16, 23 et 30 janvier
⏰ à 16h30
Bibliothèque municipale • La Ferté Saint Aubin
La pause littéraire 100% made in La Ferté !
Votre tea time préféré revient en automne, pour découvrir un nouveau coup de cœur accompagné d’une succulente tasse de thé ! .
Rue Aristide Briand La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 76 63 27 bibliotheque@lafertesaintaubin.fr
English :
The literary break 100% made in La Ferté!
Your favourite tea time returns in autumn, to discover a new favourite accompanied by a delicious cup of tea!
