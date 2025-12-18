Un livre, un thé La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

Un livre, un thé

La pause littéraire 100% made in La Ferté !

Votre tea time préféré revient en automne, pour découvrir un nouveau coup de cœur accompagné d’une succulente tasse de thé !

Vendredis 9, 16, 23 et 30 janvier

⏰ à 16h30

Bibliothèque municipale • La Ferté Saint Aubin

Rue Aristide Briand La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 76 63 27 bibliotheque@lafertesaintaubin.fr

English :

The literary break 100% made in La Ferté!

Your favourite tea time returns in autumn, to discover a new favourite accompanied by a delicious cup of tea!

