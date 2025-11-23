Un marché de Noël autour du monde Villeneuve-d’Ascq

Un marché de Noël autour du monde

Les dimanche 23 novembre (10h-18h) et lundi 24 novembre (10h-17h), l’association Alter Ego organise un marché de Noël éthique et solidaire à Anagram, 70 rue Carpeaux (Cousinerie).

Les visiteurs pourront découvrir et acheter artisanat, bijoux, accessoires de mode, objets de décoration, produits de beauté et de bien-être venant de nombreux pays Égypte, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Inde, Madagascar, Niger, Palestine et Sénégal.

English :

On Sunday November 23 (10am-6pm) and Monday November 24 (10am-5pm), the Alter Ego association is organizing an ethical and solidarity-based Christmas market at Anagram, 70 rue Carpeaux (Cousinerie).

Visitors will be able to discover and buy handicrafts, jewelry, fashion accessories, decorative items, beauty and wellness products from many countries: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, India, Madagascar, Niger, Palestine and Senegal.

Practical info:

Contact: 06 60 98 46 69

German :

Am Sonntag, den 23. November (10-18 Uhr) und Montag, den 24. November (10-17 Uhr) organisiert der Verein Alter Ego einen ethischen und solidarischen Weihnachtsmarkt in Anagram, 70 rue Carpeaux (Cousinerie).

Die Besucher können Kunsthandwerk, Schmuck, Modeaccessoires, Dekorationsgegenstände, Schönheits- und Wellnessprodukte aus zahlreichen Ländern entdecken und kaufen: Ägypten, Burkina Faso, Kamerun, Indien, Madagaskar, Niger, Palästina und Senegal.

Praktische Informationen

Kontakt: 06 60 98 46 69

Italiano :

Domenica 23 novembre (ore 10-18) e lunedì 24 novembre (ore 10-17), l’associazione Alter Ego organizza un mercatino di Natale etico presso Anagram, 70 rue Carpeaux (Cousinerie).

I visitatori potranno acquistare oggetti di artigianato, gioielli, accessori di moda, articoli decorativi e prodotti per la bellezza e il benessere provenienti da diversi Paesi: Egitto, Burkina Faso, Camerun, India, Madagascar, Niger, Palestina e Senegal.

Informazioni pratiche:

Contatto: 06 60 98 46 69

Espanol :

El domingo 23 de noviembre (de 10.00 a 18.00 h) y el lunes 24 de noviembre (de 10.00 a 17.00 h), la asociación Alter Ego organiza un mercado ético navideño en Anagram, 70 rue Carpeaux (Cousinerie).

Los visitantes podrán comprar artesanía, joyas, accesorios de moda, artículos de decoración y productos de belleza y bienestar procedentes de numerosos países: Egipto, Burkina Faso, Camerún, India, Madagascar, Níger, Palestina y Senegal.

Información práctica:

Contacto: 06 60 98 46 69

