Un Mercredi à l’Opéra Nancy

1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

2026-02-18 2026-04-22 2026-05-20 2026-06-17

Entre promenade lyrique et ateliers de pratique artistique, ce temps est dédié aux enfants et aux adultes accompagnateurs afin qu’ils s’amusent ensemble. Chaque œuvre donne lieu à un atelier de pratique artistique de nature différente pour que petits et grands s’expriment en harmonie. Il n’y a pas d’âge pour l’opéra !

Programmation détaillée sur le site internet.

Goûter organisé par l’opéra. Nombre de places limité.

Renseignements et réservations à la billetterie, par mail et par téléphone.Enfants

1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 85 33 11 opera@opera-nancy.fr

Between a lyrical promenade and art workshops, this time is dedicated to children and accompanying adults, so that they can have fun together. Each work gives rise to a different kind of artistic workshop, so that young and old can express themselves in harmony. There’s no age limit for opera!

Detailed program on the website.

Snack organized by the opera. Limited number of places.

Information and reservations at the box office, by e-mail and by telephone.

