Un moment théâtre La Roche-en-Brenil samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Début : 2025-11-29 19:30:00
2025-11-29 2025-11-30

Un véritable week-end de théâtre à La Roche en Brenil. Deux pièces seront présentées par la troupe de théâtre d’Alligny en Morvan: Pépé Drill suivi de La mystérieuse fête des voisins , mises en scène par Bérengère Iafrate. Vous pouvez réserver vos places pour le samedi soir 29 ou le dimanche 30 novembre après-midi.   .

Un moment théâtre La Roche-en-Brenil 21530 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 78 21 73 52 

