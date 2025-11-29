Un moment théâtre La Roche-en-Brenil
Un véritable week-end de théâtre à La Roche en Brenil. Deux pièces seront présentées par la troupe de théâtre d’Alligny en Morvan: Pépé Drill suivi de La mystérieuse fête des voisins , mises en scène par Bérengère Iafrate. Vous pouvez réserver vos places pour le samedi soir 29 ou le dimanche 30 novembre après-midi. .
Un moment théâtre La Roche-en-Brenil 21530 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 78 21 73 52
