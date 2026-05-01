Nyer

UN MONDE RENVERSANT

Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-05-20 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-20 2026-05-21 2026-05-22

Du 20 au 22 mai, la Maison de la Réserve de Nyer accueille l’exposition Un monde renversant . Découvrez l’univers des chauves-souris à travers une exposition ludique et une observation en direct d’une colonie de petits rhinolophes par caméra infrarouge.

.

Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 97 05 56

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From May 20 to 22, the Maison de la Réserve de Nyer will be hosting the Un monde renversant exhibition. Discover the world of bats through a fun exhibition and live observation of a colony of little rhinolophes using an infrared camera.

L’événement UN MONDE RENVERSANT Nyer a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO