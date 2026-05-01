UN MONDE RENVERSANT Nyer
UN MONDE RENVERSANT Nyer mercredi 20 mai 2026.
Nyer
UN MONDE RENVERSANT
Nyer Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-05-20 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-21 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-20 2026-05-21 2026-05-22
Du 20 au 22 mai, la Maison de la Réserve de Nyer accueille l’exposition Un monde renversant . Découvrez l’univers des chauves-souris à travers une exposition ludique et une observation en direct d’une colonie de petits rhinolophes par caméra infrarouge.
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Nyer 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 97 05 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
From May 20 to 22, the Maison de la Réserve de Nyer will be hosting the Un monde renversant exhibition. Discover the world of bats through a fun exhibition and live observation of a colony of little rhinolophes using an infrared camera.
L’événement UN MONDE RENVERSANT Nyer a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO