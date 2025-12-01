Un Noël à Royan Ensemble Gospel Royan

Un Noël à Royan Ensemble Gospel

Esplanade Kerimel de Kerveno Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-14 16:00:00

2025-12-14

Vibrant et porteur d’espoir, ce groupe de gospel vous invite à un moment de partage à travers des chants chaleureux.

Esplanade Kerimel de Kerveno Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 02 88 56

English :

Vibrant and hopeful, this gospel group invites you to share a moment of warm, heartfelt song.

German :

Diese vibrierende und hoffnungsvolle Gospelgruppe lädt Sie mit ihren herzlichen Liedern zu einem Moment des Teilens ein.

Italiano :

Vibrante e pieno di speranza, questo gruppo gospel vi invita a condividere un momento di canto caloroso.

Espanol :

Vibrante y esperanzado, este grupo de gospel le invita a compartir un momento de cálido canto.

