Un Noël à Royan Ensemble Gospel Royan

Un Noël à Royan Ensemble Gospel
Esplanade Kerimel de Kerveno Royan Charente-Maritime
Vibrant et porteur d’espoir, ce groupe de gospel vous invite à un moment de partage à travers des chants chaleureux.
Esplanade Kerimel de Kerveno Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 02 88 56
English :
Vibrant and hopeful, this gospel group invites you to share a moment of warm, heartfelt song.
German :
Diese vibrierende und hoffnungsvolle Gospelgruppe lädt Sie mit ihren herzlichen Liedern zu einem Moment des Teilens ein.
Italiano :
Vibrante e pieno di speranza, questo gruppo gospel vi invita a condividere un momento di canto caloroso.
Espanol :
Vibrante y esperanzado, este grupo de gospel le invita a compartir un momento de cálido canto.
