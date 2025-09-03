Un pas de Danse Inscription 25-26 Gannat

Un pas de Danse Inscription 25-26 Gannat mercredi 3 septembre 2025.

Un pas de Danse Inscription 25-26

4 allée Jusserand Gannat Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-03 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-05 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-03 2025-09-05

Inscription pour la saison à venir. Nouveautés cabaret, dancehall, bachata, circl mobility…

.

4 allée Jusserand Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 63 77 21 89

English :

Registration for the coming season. New: cabaret, dancehall, bachata, circl mobility…

German :

Anmeldung für die kommende Saison. Neuheiten: Kabarett, Dancehall, Bachata, Circl Mobility…

Italiano :

Iscrizioni per la prossima stagione. Novità: cabaret, dancehall, bachata, mobilità circolare…

Espanol :

Inscripción para la próxima temporada. Nuevo: cabaret, dancehall, bachata, circl mobility…

L’événement Un pas de Danse Inscription 25-26 Gannat a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule