Un pas de Danse Inscription 25-26 Gannat mercredi 3 septembre 2025.
4 allée Jusserand Gannat Allier
Début : 2025-09-03 17:00:00
fin : 2025-09-05 20:00:00
2025-09-03 2025-09-05
Inscription pour la saison à venir. Nouveautés cabaret, dancehall, bachata, circl mobility…
4 allée Jusserand Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 63 77 21 89
English :
Registration for the coming season. New: cabaret, dancehall, bachata, circl mobility…
German :
Anmeldung für die kommende Saison. Neuheiten: Kabarett, Dancehall, Bachata, Circl Mobility…
Italiano :
Iscrizioni per la prossima stagione. Novità: cabaret, dancehall, bachata, mobilità circolare…
Espanol :
Inscripción para la próxima temporada. Nuevo: cabaret, dancehall, bachata, circl mobility…
L’événement Un pas de Danse Inscription 25-26 Gannat a été mis à jour le 2025-08-20 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule