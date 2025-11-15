Un p’tit week-end en plus ! Canisy
Un p’tit week-end en plus ! Canisy samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Un p’tit week-end en plus !
Saint-Ebremond-de-Bonfossé Canisy Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-16
Date(s) :
2025-11-15
Rendez-vous les 15 et 16 novembre prochain au Métronome de Saint-Ebremond-de-Bonfossé pour un p’tit week-end en plus !
Concerts, théâtre au programme !
Restauration rapide sur place.
Réservation au 06 30 17 14 25 Places limitées. .
Saint-Ebremond-de-Bonfossé Canisy 50750 Manche Normandie +33 6 30 17 14 25
English : Un p’tit week-end en plus !
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Un p’tit week-end en plus ! Canisy a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par OT Saint-Lô