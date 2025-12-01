DJ SET ET SPECTACLE PYROTECHNIQUE DU RÉVEILLON AU SOMMET ! À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin

DJ SET ET SPECTACLE PYROTECHNIQUE DU RÉVEILLON AU SOMMET ! À LUCHON-SUPERBAGNÈRES

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-31 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 01:00:00

2025-12-31

DJ Set en plein air de 16h à 18h avec DJ Galab puis descente aux flambeaux et spectacle pyrotechnique son et lumière à minuit.

Et pour prolonger la fête, la télécabine restera exceptionnellement ouverte jusqu’à 1h du matin !

Célèbrez le Nouvel An à 1800m d’altitude !

DJ Galab saura vous réconcilier avec le mix. Passionné, il a appris ce métier sur les bancs de l’école puis a suivi son chemin et fait sa place sur la scène toulousaine. Avec lui ça sera Open Format, il y en aura pour tous les goûts !

Un réveillon au sommet se doit d’être grandiose jusqu’au bout. Venez clôturer l’année et en démarrer une nouvelle avec un spectacle son et lumière inédit.

Descente aux flambeaux sur le secteur de Techous, ouvert aux enfants à partir du niveau 3 étoiles. Proposée par les moniteurs de l’Ecole du Ski Français de Luchon-Superbagnères.

(évènements soumis aux conditions météorologiques) .

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

English :

Open-air DJ set from 4-6pm with DJ Galab, followed by a torchlight descent and fireworks sound and light show at midnight.

And to keep the party going, the gondola will be open until 1am!

