un samedi chez Millet autoportrait avec Loïse Mitterand (atelier adulte) La Hague

un samedi chez Millet autoportrait avec Loïse Mitterand (atelier adulte)
Début : 2025-09-13 15:00:00
fin : 2025-09-13 17:00:00
2025-09-13
Réalisez votre autoportrait au pastel sec grâce aux conseils de Loïse Mitterand (La Petite Galerie).
Atelier pour les plus de 12 ans Matériel fourni Apporter une photo (portrait) .
19 Hameau Gruchy La Hague 50440 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 01 81 91
