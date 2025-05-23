Un vendredi gourmet à l’Auberge du Vieux Tour – Le Vieux Tour Canapville, 23 mai 2025 19:00, Canapville.
Calvados
Un vendredi gourmet à l’Auberge du Vieux Tour Le Vieux Tour 36, route départementale 677 Canapville Calvados
Début : 2025-05-23 19:00:00
Plus d’informations à venir
Le Vieux Tour 36, route départementale 677
Canapville 14800 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 65 21 80 le.vieux.tour@free.fr
English : Un vendredi gourmet à l’Auberge du Vieux Tour
Take advantage of this special day to enjoy a romantic meal together.
On the menu:
Amuse-bouche,
Oyster tartar, lemon whipped cream and mise en bouche,
Petit pâté chaud Grand-Mère with Noilly Prat sauce and truffle salad,
Fillet of pollack with saffron sauce, saffron risotto and baby vegetables,
Poultry stuffed with foie gras, yellow wine and mushroom sauce,
Panacotta of neufchâtel and salad,
When apple meets caramel,
When lemon kisses meringue,
When the pot marries the chocolate.
