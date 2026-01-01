Un Violon sur le Sable fait son cinéma Cinévals Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Un Violon sur le Sable fait son cinéma Cinévals Saint-Jean-d’Angély vendredi 30 janvier 2026.
Un Violon sur le Sable fait son cinéma
Cinévals 1 rue Laurent Tourneur Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Début : 2026-01-30 18:30:00
fin : 2026-01-30 20:30:00
2026-01-30
Retrouvez les plus beaux moments du festival Un Violon sur le Sable édition 2025, sur grand écran !
Cinévals 1 rue Laurent Tourneur Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 01 34 13
English :
Watch the best moments of Un Violon sur le Sable 2025 on the big screen!
