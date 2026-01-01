Un Violon sur le Sable fait son cinéma Cinévals Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Un Violon sur le Sable fait son cinéma Cinévals Saint-Jean-d’Angély vendredi 30 janvier 2026.

Un Violon sur le Sable fait son cinéma

Cinévals 1 rue Laurent Tourneur Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date :
2026-01-30
Début : 2026-01-30 18:30:00
fin : 2026-01-30 20:30:00


2026-01-30

Retrouvez les plus beaux moments du festival Un Violon sur le Sable édition 2025, sur grand écran !
Cinévals 1 rue Laurent Tourneur Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 01 34 13 



Watch the best moments of Un Violon sur le Sable 2025 on the big screen!

L’événement Un Violon sur le Sable fait son cinéma Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2026-01-16 par Destination Vals de Saintonge Charentes Tourisme