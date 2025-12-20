Under the stars, Salle du tribunal Arbois

Under the stars, Salle du tribunal Arbois samedi 10 janvier 2026.

Salle du tribunal 10 Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Arbois Jura

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Début : 2026-01-10 20:30:00
2026-01-10

Organisé par Pianos en Arbois dans le cadre de Jazz à Arbois

UNDER THE STARS
Lise Meignin flûte
Bruno Delanchy piano
Christophe Lincontang contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie

Autre dates

27 février à 20h30 THE VIBRAPHONE QUARTET
Bernard Jean vibraphone
Wilhem Coppey piano
Christophe Lincontang contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie

27 mars à 20h30 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FRIENDS
Bruno Delanchy piano
Rubinho Antunes trompette
Renan Richard Kobel saxophone
Marcel Bottaro contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie

10 avril à 20h30 TRIBUTE TO ANTONIO CARLOS JOBIM
Jérôme Lefebvre guitare
Marcel Bottaro guitare
Christophe Lincontang contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie

31 mai à 20h30 FOR MILES
Rubinho Antunes trompette
Bruno Ruder piano
Thibaud Soulas contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie   .

