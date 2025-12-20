Under the stars, Salle du tribunal Arbois
Under the stars, Salle du tribunal Arbois samedi 10 janvier 2026.
Under the stars
Salle du tribunal 10 Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Arbois Jura
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Début : 2026-01-10 20:30:00
2026-01-10
Organisé par Pianos en Arbois dans le cadre de Jazz à Arbois
UNDER THE STARS
Lise Meignin flûte
Bruno Delanchy piano
Christophe Lincontang contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie
27 février à 20h30 THE VIBRAPHONE QUARTET
Bernard Jean vibraphone
Wilhem Coppey piano
Christophe Lincontang contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie
27 mars à 20h30 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FRIENDS
Bruno Delanchy piano
Rubinho Antunes trompette
Renan Richard Kobel saxophone
Marcel Bottaro contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie
10 avril à 20h30 TRIBUTE TO ANTONIO CARLOS JOBIM
Jérôme Lefebvre guitare
Marcel Bottaro guitare
Christophe Lincontang contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie
31 mai à 20h30 FOR MILES
Rubinho Antunes trompette
Bruno Ruder piano
Thibaud Soulas contrebasse
Sangoma Everett batterie .
Salle du tribunal 10 Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Arbois 39600 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté pianos-en-arbois@mailo.com
English : Under the stars
L’événement Under the stars Arbois a été mis à jour le 2025-12-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME ARBOIS-POLIGNY-SALINS CŒUR DU JURA