Une auteure, un roman, un film l’inconnu du Nord-Express Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Vendredi 2025-10-17 18:00:00

2025-10-17 20:00:00

2025-10-17

Une virée aux USA en voyageant dans le temps, c’est l’objectif du comité de jumelage Ste-Maxime/Matthews à travers cette rencontre croisée.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Une auteure, un roman, un film l’inconnu du Nord-Express

The Ste-Maxime/Matthews twinning committee’s aim is to take you on a trip back in time to the USA.



It’s a unique opportunity to discover American culture through a cross-fertilisation of artistic worlds. During this encounter, plunge into the fascinating world of L’Inconnu du Nord-Express, a disturbing work that explores the frontiers of guilt, chance and the double. It’s a journey where you’ll rub shoulders with the novelistic writing of Patricia Highsmith, the masterful direction of Alfred Hitchcock and the screenwriting of Raymond Chandler.

Two men on a train, a pact sealed, and chance becomes the starting point for a chilling spiral of crime….

German : Une auteure, un roman, un film l’inconnu du Nord-Express

Ein Ausflug in die USA mit einer Zeitreise, das ist das Ziel des Partnerschaftskomitees Ste-Maxime/Matthews durch diese Begegnung.

Italiano : Une auteure, un roman, un film l’inconnu du Nord-Express

L’obiettivo del comitato di gemellaggio Ste-Maxime/Matthews è quello di fare un viaggio nel tempo negli Stati Uniti.



Un’occasione unica per scoprire la cultura americana attraverso l’incrocio di mondi artistici. Durante questo incontro, immergetevi nell’affascinante mondo de L’Inconnu du Nord-Express, un’opera inquietante che esplora le frontiere della colpa, del caso e del doppio. Un viaggio che vi porterà a confrontarvi con la scrittura romanzesca di Patricia Highsmith, la magistrale regia di Alfred Hitchcock e la sceneggiatura di Raymond Chandler.

Due uomini su un treno, un patto siglato, e il caso diventa il punto di partenza di un’agghiacciante spirale di crimini….

Espanol : Une auteure, un roman, un film l’inconnu du Nord-Express

El objetivo del comité de hermanamiento Ste-Maxime/Matthews era hacer un viaje en el tiempo a Estados Unidos.

