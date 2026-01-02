Une enfance allemande Île d’Amrum, 1945 Cattenom

Une enfance allemande Île d’Amrum, 1945

39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Mardi 2026-02-10 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-10 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-10

Envolez-vous sur une île le temps d’une projection.

Printemps 1945, sur l’île d’Amrum, au large de l’Allemagne. Dans les derniers jours de la guerre, Nanning, 12 ans, brave une mer dangereuse pour chasser les phoques, pêche de nuit et travaille à la ferme voisine pour aider sa mère à nourrir la famille. Lorsque la paix arrive enfin, de nouveaux conflits surgissent, et Nanning doit apprendre à tracer son propre chemin dans un monde bouleversé.

Projection en VOSTFR.Tout public

6 .

39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 52 84 65 ecvh57@gmail.com

English :

Fly away to an island for a screening.

Spring 1945, on the island of Amrum, off the coast of Germany. In the final days of the war, 12-year-old Nanning braves the dangerous sea to hunt seals, fish at night and work on the neighboring farm to help her mother feed the family. When peace finally arrives, new conflicts arise, and Nanning must learn to make her own way in a world turned upside down.

Screening in VOSTFR.

