UNE SOIRÉE AU CAFÉ DE MONSIEUR ZIMMERMANN AUDITORIUM SAINT PIERRE DES CUISINES Toulouse

UNE SOIRÉE AU CAFÉ DE MONSIEUR ZIMMERMANN

AUDITORIUM SAINT PIERRE DES CUISINES 12 Place Saint-Pierre Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 13.8 – 13.8 – EUR

13.8

Tarif réduit

Début : 2026-02-03 20:00:00

2026-02-03

Leipzig, 1720. Poussons la porte du café de Gottfried Zimmermann, haut lieu de création musicale et d’émulation artistique.

Et rejoignons les bienheureux amateurs de musique venus écouter Georg Philipp Telemann ou Johann Sebastian Bach diriger leurs propres concertos…

English :

Leipzig, 1720: push open the door to Gottfried Zimmermann?s café, a hotbed of musical creation and artistic emulation.

German :

Leipzig, 1720: Die Tür zu Gottfried Zimmermanns Café, einem Ort des musikalischen Schaffens und der künstlerischen Emulation, ist offen.

Italiano :

Lipsia, 1720: aprite la porta del caffè di Gottfried Zimmermann, un focolaio di creazione musicale e di emulazione artistica.

Espanol :

Leipzig, 1720: empuja la puerta del café de Gottfried Zimmermann, un hervidero de creación musical y emulación artística.

