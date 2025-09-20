Une soirée avec Pierre Mac Orlan Cavagnac

Une soirée avec Pierre Mac Orlan Cavagnac samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Cavagnac Lot

Début : 2025-09-20 19:30:00
2025-09-20

Une soirée pour tout connaître de l’œuvre de Pierre Mac Orlan, animée par Jean-Louis Bertrand, accompagné en chansons
Informations et réservations 07.87.66.85.39
Rendez-vous à la salle polyvalente Le Gaillardou
Cavagnac 46110 Lot Occitanie  

English :

An evening to find out all about the work of Pierre Mac Orlan, hosted by Jean-Louis Bertrand and accompanied by song
Information and reservations: 07.87.66.85.39
Meet at the Salle polyvalente Le Gaillardou

German :

Ein Abend, um alles über das Werk von Pierre Mac Orlan zu erfahren, moderiert von Jean-Louis Bertrand, begleitet von Chansons
Informationen und Reservierungen: 07.87.66.85.39
Treffpunkt in der Mehrzweckhalle Le Gaillardou

Italiano :

Una serata per conoscere l’opera di Pierre Mac Orlan, condotta da Jean-Louis Bertrand e accompagnata da canzoni
Informazioni e prenotazioni: 07.87.66.85.39
Appuntamento alla Salle polyvalente Le Gaillardou

Espanol :

Una velada para conocer la obra de Pierre Mac Orlan, presentada por Jean-Louis Bertrand y acompañada de canciones
Información y reservas: 07.87.66.85.39
Encuentro en la sala polivalente Le Gaillardou

