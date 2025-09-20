Une soirée avec Pierre Mac Orlan Cavagnac

Une soirée avec Pierre Mac Orlan Cavagnac samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Une soirée avec Pierre Mac Orlan

Cavagnac Lot

Une soirée pour tout connaître de l’œuvre de Pierre Mac Orlan, animée par Jean-Louis Bertrand, accompagné en chansons

Informations et réservations 07.87.66.85.39

Rendez-vous à la salle polyvalente Le Gaillardou

Cavagnac 46110 Lot Occitanie

English :

An evening to find out all about the work of Pierre Mac Orlan, hosted by Jean-Louis Bertrand and accompanied by song

Information and reservations: 07.87.66.85.39

Meet at the Salle polyvalente Le Gaillardou

German :

Ein Abend, um alles über das Werk von Pierre Mac Orlan zu erfahren, moderiert von Jean-Louis Bertrand, begleitet von Chansons

Informationen und Reservierungen: 07.87.66.85.39

Treffpunkt in der Mehrzweckhalle Le Gaillardou

Italiano :

Una serata per conoscere l’opera di Pierre Mac Orlan, condotta da Jean-Louis Bertrand e accompagnata da canzoni

Informazioni e prenotazioni: 07.87.66.85.39

Appuntamento alla Salle polyvalente Le Gaillardou

Espanol :

Una velada para conocer la obra de Pierre Mac Orlan, presentada por Jean-Louis Bertrand y acompañada de canciones

Información y reservas: 07.87.66.85.39

Encuentro en la sala polivalente Le Gaillardou

