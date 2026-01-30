UNIPOP L’Irak Cinéma l’Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot
UNIPOP L’Irak
Cinéma l’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 10 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-02
fin : 2026-02-02
Date(s) :
2026-02-02
18h30 Conférence L Irak de Saddam Hussein à nos jours quand le passé hante le présent par la politologue Myriam Benraad.
Collation offerte par nos bénévoles.
20h30 Projection en avant-première du film The President’s cake d’Hassan Hadi.
Cinéma l’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 27 83 lecranlivradais-utopie@orange.fr
English : UNIPOP L’Irak
6:30pm: Lecture Iraq from Saddam Hussein to the present day: when the past haunts the present by political scientist Myriam Benraad.
Refreshments provided by our volunteers.
8:30pm: Preview of the film The President’s cake by Hassan Hadi.
