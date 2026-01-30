UNIPOP L’Irak Cinéma l’Utopie Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot

UNIPOP L’Irak

Cinéma l’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

18h30 Conférence L Irak de Saddam Hussein à nos jours quand le passé hante le présent par la politologue Myriam Benraad.

Collation offerte par nos bénévoles.

20h30 Projection en avant-première du film The President’s cake d’Hassan Hadi.

Cinéma l’Utopie 3 Rue de la Duchesse Sainte-Livrade-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 40 27 83 lecranlivradais-utopie@orange.fr

English : UNIPOP L’Irak

6:30pm: Lecture Iraq from Saddam Hussein to the present day: when the past haunts the present by political scientist Myriam Benraad.

Refreshments provided by our volunteers.

8:30pm: Preview of the film The President’s cake by Hassan Hadi.

