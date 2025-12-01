Université pour tous | KALEBI Langeac

Université pour tous | KALEBI

Centre Culturel Langeac Haute-Loire

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-13

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

L’ensemble vocal KALEBI présentera un répertoire varié de polyphonies géorgiennes envoûtantes en partenariat avec la mairie de LANGEAC.

Ce concert sera suivi d’un goûter au Centre Culturel de Langeac à 14h30.

Centre Culturel Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 30 91 universitepourtouslangeac@orange.fr

English :

The KALEBI vocal ensemble will present a varied repertoire of haunting Georgian polyphony in partnership with the LANGEAC town council.

The concert will be followed by a snack at the Centre Culturel de Langeac at 2:30pm.

German :

Das Vokalensemble KALEBI wird in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Bürgermeisteramt von LANGEAC ein vielfältiges Repertoire an bezaubernden georgischen Polyphonien präsentieren.

Im Anschluss an das Konzert findet um 14:30 Uhr ein Imbiss im Centre Culturel de Langeac statt.

Italiano :

L’ensemble vocale KALEBI presenterà un variegato repertorio di struggente polifonia georgiana in collaborazione con il Comune di LANGEAC.

Il concerto sarà seguito da una merenda presso il Centro culturale di Langeac alle 14.30.

Espanol :

El conjunto vocal KALEBI presentará un variado repertorio de inquietante polifonía georgiana en colaboración con el ayuntamiento de LANGEAC.

El concierto irá seguido de un aperitivo en el Centro Cultural de Langeac a las 14.30 horas.

