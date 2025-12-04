Université pour tous | Le corps humain

Université pour tous propose une conférence, Le corps humain par Pierre Edouard BRUGIROUX, osthéopathe DO diplômé du Centre international d’ostéopathie au Centre Culturel de Langeac à 14h30.

Centre Culturel Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 30 91 universitepourtouslangeac@orange.fr

English :

Université pour tous offers a lecture, « Le corps humain », by Pierre Edouard BRUGIROUX, osteopath DO graduate of the Centre international d?ostéopathie, at the Centre Culturel de Langeac at 2.30pm.

German :

Die Université pour tous bietet um 14:30 Uhr im Centre Culturel de Langeac einen Vortrag zum Thema « Der menschliche Körper » von Pierre Edouard BRUGIROUX, Osteopath DO und Absolvent des Centre international d’osteopathie, an.

Italiano :

L’Université pour tous propone una conferenza su « Il corpo umano » tenuta da Pierre Edouard BRUGIROUX, osteopata DO diplomato presso il Centre international d’ostéopathie, presso il Centre Culturel de Langeac alle 14.30.

Espanol :

La Université pour tous propone una conferencia sobre « El cuerpo humano » a cargo de Pierre Edouard BRUGIROUX, osteópata DO diplomado por el Centre international d’ostéopathie, en el Centre Culturel de Langeac a las 14.30 h.

