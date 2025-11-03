Unlock the potential of AI in Research & Education: Join the EDUC European Seminar for Doctoral and Post-doctoral researchers Pôle Numérique Rennes Beaulieu (PNRB) Rennes

Application

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-03T13:00:00 – 2025-11-03T17:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-07T09:00:00 – 2025-11-07T12:30:00

Organised by the EDUC European University Alliance and IRISA laboratory, this event offers a unique opportunity to collaborate, learn, and innovate.

Where? University of Rennes, Pôle Numérique Rennes Beaulieu (PNRB)

When? November 3–7, 2025

Registration Options: You can choose to take part in the entire week or select individual sessions that interest you the most! Reserve your spot today until September 30th!

Would you like to attend the seminar but are not available for the full 5 days?

You can register à la carte by selecting only the sessions that match your availability and interests.

Simply consult the programme, identify the sessions you wish to attend, and send your registration request by email to: educ@univ-rennes.fr

This seminar aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and personal development. You will have the chance to exchange ideas and share your perspectives with your peers while acquiring essential skills through a diverse programme.

Interactive Workshops and Round Tables:

Engage in captivating discussions on current and innovative topics, such as:

Student Assessment and Generative AI: Who’s Being Tested?

Personal Research Environment

Private Sector and AI Research

AI’s Footprint: Environmental Responsibility in Research

Hands-on AI for Education

Hands-on AI for Research

Inspiring Speakers:

Hear from renowned experts, including:

« Are genAI models creative? » presented by Denis Bonnay (University of Paris-Nanterre)

presented by (University of Paris-Nanterre) « AI and Ethics in Research » presented by Magnus Egan (University of South Eastern Norway)

presented by (University of South Eastern Norway) « Training Data Matters: Legal Challenges » (details to follow)

Networking Opportunities:

Strengthen your professional connections through friendly activities, including:

Discussions on thesis topics

A tour of Rennes city centre

A poster session and networking opportunities

Why should you attend this seminar?

AI is shaping the future of knowledge and innovation : No matter your field or research topic, the growing role of AI in research, education, and career development is very likely to influence your work. This event will explore AI’s impact across all fields, from hard sciences to humanities and social sciences.

: No matter your field or research topic, the growing role of AI in research, education, and career development is very likely to influence your work. This event will explore AI’s impact across all fields, from hard sciences to humanities and social sciences. Expand your European research network : Meet and collaborate with over 100 young researchers from across Europe. Share insights, forge connections, and kickstart interdisciplinary projects.

: Meet and collaborate with over 100 young researchers from across Europe. Share insights, forge connections, and kickstart interdisciplinary projects. Deepen your knowledge: Learn from leading researchers across the EDUC Alliance about AI’s applications, methodologies, and societal impact.

Practical Information:

Free participation

Lunches will be provided

All sessions will be conducted in English

Registration is required

Eligibility Criteria:

To participate, you must:

Be enrolled in a doctoral or post-doctoral programme at one of the Alliance EDUC universities (all research fields are eligible)

Have a minimum English proficiency level of B2

Obtain approval from your supervisor

Recognition

For Doctoral Students:

Participants will receive an EDUC certificate, which can enhance your academic profile. This certificate may be recognised as an equivalent on the Amethis platform, with hours counted according to your doctoral school’s criteria.

Apply as of today

Secure your spot and be part of this exciting European seminar. Apply HERE!

Registration deadline: 30 September 2025

Don’t miss this chance to engage, learn, and connect in an inspiring international setting. We look forward to welcoming you!

Contact

For more information, contact educ@univ-rennes.fr

Are you a young researcher eager to explore how AI is contributing to research and education? Join us at the European Doctoral & Post-doctoral Seminar on AI for Research & Education. Research PhD