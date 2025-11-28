URBAN FLOW GROOVERIE Lyon

URBAN FLOW Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h00 GROOVERIE Métropole de Lyon

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:00:00

L’Urban Flow à la Grooverie !

L’open mic hebdomadaire du vendredi !

https://www.instagram.com/urban_flow___lyon/

https://youtu.be/9rMBd8brOXY?si=pXAdT-kwRgRWnmaJ

GROOVERIE 9 rue du Jardin des Plantes, 69001 Lyon Lyon 69001 Lyon 1er Arrondissement Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« data »: {« author »: « urban_flow___lyon », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Urban Flow Lyon UFL (@urban_flow___lyon) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/472828056_2520480204808299_6396465704014659853_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=103&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QGztZse30uaF-fzGuDR0PZp-8XE_v_Y65GU8x74ndqFFDl8epdNIpb3cn5xct7Qu0s&_nc_ohc=2LUvhXgiAB0Q7kNvwHGkGLy&_nc_gid=FtiZ6nkMjJyBhtJZ5cAycQ&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfYh-F9VYVbwD4z-AtY20N4hVfwn0IDyVS90aXxSIcxMkg&oe=68CF1899&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/urban_flow___lyon/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/urban_flow___lyon/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Pluma Association », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « live session #6 UrbanFlow (live grooverie) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9rMBd8brOXY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rMBd8brOXY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-QRXy6dMhQGw5lCbXs6Pw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/9rMBd8brOXY?si=pXAdT-kwRgRWnmaJ »}]

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Open Mic MC