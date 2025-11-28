URBAN FLOW GROOVERIE Lyon
L’Urban Flow à la Grooverie !
L’open mic hebdomadaire du vendredi !
https://www.instagram.com/urban_flow___lyon/
https://youtu.be/9rMBd8brOXY?si=pXAdT-kwRgRWnmaJ
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Open Mic MC