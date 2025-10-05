Urban Run Châteauroux Châteauroux
Urban Run Châteauroux Châteauroux dimanche 5 octobre 2025.
Urban Run Châteauroux
Place de la République Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-05
fin : 2025-10-05
Date(s) :
2025-10-05
Vous aussi, participez à la course qualifiante Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux ! Venez courir, vibrer, et partager un moment sportif exceptionnel !
Dimanche 5 octobre, en plein cœur de Châteauroux.
Courses de 5 & 10 km ouvertes à toutes et tous.
21 récompenses à gagner.
Retransmission vidéo sur écran géant.
Village partenaires sur la place de la République. .
Place de la République Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
English :
You too can take part in the Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux! Come and run, feel and share an exceptional sporting moment!
German :
Nehmen auch Sie am qualifizierenden Lauf Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux teil! Laufen Sie mit, vibrieren Sie und teilen Sie einen außergewöhnlichen sportlichen Moment!
Italiano :
Partecipate anche voi alla Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux! Venite a correre, divertitevi e condividete un’esperienza sportiva eccezionale!
Espanol :
¡Tú también puedes participar en la Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux! ¡Ven a correr, diviértete y comparte una experiencia deportiva excepcional!
