Urban Run Châteauroux Châteauroux

Place de la République Châteauroux Indre

Début : 2025-10-05

fin : 2025-10-05

Vous aussi, participez à la course qualifiante Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux ! Venez courir, vibrer, et partager un moment sportif exceptionnel !

Dimanche 5 octobre, en plein cœur de Châteauroux.

Courses de 5 & 10 km ouvertes à toutes et tous.

21 récompenses à gagner.

Retransmission vidéo sur écran géant.

Village partenaires sur la place de la République. .

Place de la République Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire

English :

You too can take part in the Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux! Come and run, feel and share an exceptional sporting moment!

German :

Nehmen auch Sie am qualifizierenden Lauf Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux teil! Laufen Sie mit, vibrieren Sie und teilen Sie einen außergewöhnlichen sportlichen Moment!

Italiano :

Partecipate anche voi alla Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux! Venite a correre, divertitevi e condividete un’esperienza sportiva eccezionale!

Espanol :

¡Tú también puedes participar en la Century 21 Adressimmo Urban Run Châteauroux! ¡Ven a correr, diviértete y comparte una experiencia deportiva excepcional!

