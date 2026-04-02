Urban trail Neufchâtel-Hardelot
Urban trail Neufchâtel-Hardelot vendredi 10 avril 2026.
Neufchâtel-Hardelot
Urban trail
Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10
fin : 2026-04-10
Date(s) :
2026-04-10
Urban Trail
4ème édition à partir de 19h00 .
Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France +33 3 21 99 94 94
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Urban trail Neufchâtel-Hardelot a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par Office de Tourisme Le Boulonnais Côte d’Opale
À voir aussi à Neufchâtel-Hardelot (Pas-de-Calais)
- Pro Am International Côte d’Opale Neufchâtel-Hardelot 13 avril 2026
- Exposition de groupe Galerie d’Art Joël Dupuis Neufchâtel-Hardelot 20 avril 2026
- Exposition d’Aliette Duroyon Galerie Oyat Neufchâtel-Hardelot 30 avril 2026
- Exposition Galerie Dupuis Daniel Castan et Laurent Marie Neufchâtel-Hardelot 1 mai 2026
- L’héroïque bataille Neufchâtel-Hardelot 23 mai 2026