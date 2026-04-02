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Urban trail Neufchâtel-Hardelot

Urban trail Neufchâtel-Hardelot vendredi 10 avril 2026.

Ville : 62152 Neufchâtel-Hardelot

Département : Pas-de-Calais

Début : 2026-04-10T

Fin : 2026-04-10T

Tarif :

Neufchâtel-Hardelot

Urban trail

Neufchâtel-Hardelot Pas-de-Calais

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10
fin : 2026-04-10

Date(s) :
2026-04-10

Urban Trail
4ème édition à partir de 19h00   .

Neufchâtel-Hardelot 62152 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France +33 3 21 99 94 94 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Urban trail Neufchâtel-Hardelot a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par Office de Tourisme Le Boulonnais Côte d’Opale

À voir aussi à Neufchâtel-Hardelot (Pas-de-Calais)