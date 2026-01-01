Urban winter camp Espace Matisse Soyaux
Urban winter camp
Espace Matisse 196 avenue du Général de Gaulle Soyaux Charente
Tarif : 17 – 17 – 17 EUR
Début : 2026-01-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-02-01 19:30:00
2026-01-30
Un week-end danse exceptionnel avec 6 artistes invités Steven Deba, Audrey Bosc, Guillaume Lorentz, Sarah Whocan, Quentin Cerini et B-Boy Tsong.
Espace Matisse 196 avenue du Général de Gaulle Soyaux 16800 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 13 95 60 47 contact@urbansection.fr
English :
An exceptional dance weekend with 6 guest artists: Steven Deba, Audrey Bosc, Guillaume Lorentz, Sarah Whocan, Quentin Cerini and B-Boy Tsong.
L’événement Urban winter camp Soyaux a été mis à jour le 2026-01-13 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême