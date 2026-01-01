Urban winter camp Espace Matisse Soyaux

Urban winter camp

Espace Matisse 196 avenue du Général de Gaulle Soyaux Charente

Tarif : 17 – 17 – 17 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-30 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-01 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-30

Un week-end danse exceptionnel avec 6 artistes invités Steven Deba, Audrey Bosc, Guillaume Lorentz, Sarah Whocan, Quentin Cerini et B-Boy Tsong.

.

Espace Matisse 196 avenue du Général de Gaulle Soyaux 16800 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 13 95 60 47 contact@urbansection.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

An exceptional dance weekend with 6 guest artists: Steven Deba, Audrey Bosc, Guillaume Lorentz, Sarah Whocan, Quentin Cerini and B-Boy Tsong.

L’événement Urban winter camp Soyaux a été mis à jour le 2026-01-13 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême