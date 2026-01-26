VACANCES D’HIVER AU MUSEE DE PREHISTOIRE DE TAUTAVEL Tautavel
Avenue Léon Jean Grégory Tautavel Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7
Tarif réduit
Début : 2026-02-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-06 12:30:00
2026-02-21
Vacances d’hiver à Tautavel L’aventure préhistorique à vivre en famille
Vous cherchez une idée de sortie originale pour les vacances d’hiver dans les Pyrénées-Orientales ? Oubliez les écrans et venez toucher l’histoire du doigt ! Du 21 février au 6 mars, le Musée de Préhistoire de Tautavel se transforme en terrain d’expérimentation.
Avenue Léon Jean Grégory Tautavel 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 07 76 contact@450000ans.com
English :
Winter vacations at Tautavel: a prehistoric adventure for all the family
Looking for an original idea for your winter vacations in the Pyrénées-Orientales? Forget your screens and come and experience history at first hand! From February 21 to March 6, the Musée de Préhistoire de Tautavel transforms itself into a field of experimentation.
