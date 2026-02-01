Valentine’s day Meillant

Valentine’s day

4 Place du Pavé Meillant Cher

Tarif : 45 – 45 – EUR

Début : Samedi 2026-02-14 19:00:00

Pour la Saint-Valentin, Chez Tante Agatha vous a concocté un menu pour un dîner en amoureux

Sur réservation obligatoire, nombre de places limité. Menu à 45€ hors boissons. à partir de 19h 45 .

4 Place du Pavé Meillant 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire cheztanteagatha@gmail.com

English :

For Valentine’s Day, Chez Tante Agatha has put together a menu for a romantic dinner

