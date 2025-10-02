Veggie eating & Moving encouters ESSEC Cergy

Veggie eating & Moving encouters Jeudi 2 octobre, 12h00 ESSEC Val-d’Oise

Réservé aux étudiants du Groupe ESSEC

ESSEC Avenue Bernard Hirsch, 95021 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex Cergy 95000 Grand Centre Val-d’Oise Île-de-France

Meet a former SEA SHEPHERD GLOBAL Volunteer, in collaboration with ALMA ESSEC Tasting plant-based alternatives with Hari&Co pasta boxes.