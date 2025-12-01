Veillée de Noël Colmar

Veillée de Noël

3 Grand Rue Colmar Haut-Rhin

Début : Mercredi 2025-12-24 18:00:00

2025-12-24

Une célébration vers l’espérance de Noël !

Célébrez le bonheur et l’espérance de Noël ! 0 .

3 Grand Rue Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 31 48 12 05 paroisse.protestante.colmar@wanadoo.fr

English :

A celebration towards the hope of Christmas!

German :

Eine Feier auf die Weihnachtshoffnung hin!

Italiano :

Una celebrazione della speranza del Natale!

Espanol :

Una celebración de la esperanza navideña

