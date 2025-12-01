Veillée de Noël Colmar
Veillée de Noël Colmar mercredi 24 décembre 2025.
Veillée de Noël
3 Grand Rue Colmar Haut-Rhin
Début : Mercredi 2025-12-24 18:00:00
2025-12-24
Une célébration vers l’espérance de Noël !
Célébrez le bonheur et l’espérance de Noël ! 0 .
3 Grand Rue Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 31 48 12 05 paroisse.protestante.colmar@wanadoo.fr
English :
A celebration towards the hope of Christmas!
German :
Eine Feier auf die Weihnachtshoffnung hin!
Italiano :
Una celebrazione della speranza del Natale!
Espanol :
Una celebración de la esperanza navideña
L’événement Veillée de Noël Colmar a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par Office de tourisme de Colmar