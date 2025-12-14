Veillée de Noël Saint-Juéry

Veillée de Noël Saint-Juéry lundi 22 décembre 2025.

Veillée de Noël

Mairie Saint-Juéry Aveyron

Début : Lundi 2025-12-22
2025-12-22

Venez nombreux à notre veillée de Noël !
L’AREA informe ses sympathisants qu’une veillée de Noël sera organisée . Un chocolat chaud sera servi aux participants.   .

Mairie Saint-Juéry 12550 Aveyron Occitanie  

English :

Come one, come all to our Christmas Eve party!

