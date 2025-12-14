Veillée de Noël Saint-Juéry
Veillée de Noël Saint-Juéry lundi 22 décembre 2025.
Veillée de Noël
Mairie Saint-Juéry Aveyron
Début : Lundi 2025-12-22
fin : 2025-12-22
2025-12-22
Venez nombreux à notre veillée de Noël !
L’AREA informe ses sympathisants qu’une veillée de Noël sera organisée . Un chocolat chaud sera servi aux participants. .
English :
Come one, come all to our Christmas Eve party!
