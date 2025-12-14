Veillée de Noël

Mairie Saint-Juéry Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-12-22

fin : 2025-12-22

Date(s) :

2025-12-22

Venez nombreux à notre veillée de Noël !

L’AREA informe ses sympathisants qu’une veillée de Noël sera organisée . Un chocolat chaud sera servi aux participants. .

Mairie Saint-Juéry 12550 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

Come one, come all to our Christmas Eve party!

L’événement Veillée de Noël Saint-Juéry a été mis à jour le 2025-12-12 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)