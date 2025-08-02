Vélorail nocturne Saint-Pierre-du-Regard
Vélorail nocturne Saint-Pierre-du-Regard samedi 2 août 2025.
Vélorail nocturne
La Gare de Pont Erambourg Saint-Pierre-du-Regard Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-02 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-02 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-02
Venez découvrir le vélorail de nuit !
Pour plus d’information veuillez appeler l’accueil du vélorail au 02.31.69.39.30
La Gare de Pont Erambourg Saint-Pierre-du-Regard 61790 Orne Normandie +33 2 31 69 39 30
English : Vélorail nocturne
Come and discover the velorail by night!
For more information, please call the velorail reception on 02.31.69.39.30
German :
Erleben Sie den Velorail bei Nacht!
Für weitere Informationen rufen Sie bitte den Empfang des Velorails unter 02.31.69.39.30 an
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire il velorail di notte!
Per ulteriori informazioni, chiamare la reception della velorail al numero 02.31.69.39.30
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir el velocípedo de noche
Para más información, llame a la recepción del velocarril al 02.31.69.39.30
