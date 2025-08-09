Vélorail nocturne Saint-Pierre-du-Regard

Vélorail nocturne Saint-Pierre-du-Regard samedi 9 août 2025.

Vélorail nocturne

La Gare de Pont Erambourg Saint-Pierre-du-Regard Orne

Début : 2025-08-09 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-09 23:00:00

2025-08-09

Venez découvrir le vélorail de nuit !

Pour plus d’information veuillez appeler l’accueil du vélorail au 02.31.69.39.30

La Gare de Pont Erambourg Saint-Pierre-du-Regard 61790 Orne Normandie +33 2 31 69 39 30

English : Vélorail nocturne

Come and discover the velorail by night!

For more information, please call the velorail reception on 02.31.69.39.30

German :

Erleben Sie den Velorail bei Nacht!

Für weitere Informationen rufen Sie bitte den Empfang des Velorails unter 02.31.69.39.30 an

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire il velorail di notte!

Per ulteriori informazioni, chiamare la reception della velorail al numero 02.31.69.39.30

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir el velocípedo de noche

Para más información, llame a la recepción del velocarril al 02.31.69.39.30

