VÉLO’S VILLAGE À VILLEROUGE-TERMENÈS Villerouge-Termenès
VÉLO’S VILLAGE À VILLEROUGE-TERMENÈS Villerouge-Termenès lundi 6 juillet 2026.
Villerouge-Termenès
VÉLO’S VILLAGE À VILLEROUGE-TERMENÈS
Villerouge-Termenès Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-06
Date(s) :
2026-07-06
Autour d’un marché d’artisans et de producteurs locaux, venez partager une journée conviviale placée sous le signe du vélo et de la bonne humeur !
Programme
– 17h00 Parcours de vélos pour les enfants
– 18h00 Visite commentée du village par Florian
– 19h00 Course de vélos immobiles déguisés -Vélos fournis –
– 21h00 Concert du groupe The Backscratchers
Venez nombreux pour profiter de cette journée festive en famille ou entre amis !
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Villerouge-Termenès 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 70 09 11 chateau.villerouge@villerouge.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come join us for a fun-filled day centered around a market featuring local artisans and producers, with a focus on cycling and good cheer!
Program
– 5:00 p.m. ? Bike course for kids
– 6:00 p.m. ? Guided tour of the village with Florian
– 7:00 p.m. ? Costume race on stationary bikes—bikes provided—
– 9:00 PM ? Concert by The Backscratchers
Come one, come all to enjoy this festive day with family or friends!
L’événement VÉLO’S VILLAGE À VILLEROUGE-TERMENÈS Villerouge-Termenès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par