Villerouge-Termenès

VÉLO’S VILLAGE À VILLEROUGE-TERMENÈS

Villerouge-Termenès Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-06

Date(s) :

2026-07-06

Autour d’un marché d’artisans et de producteurs locaux, venez partager une journée conviviale placée sous le signe du vélo et de la bonne humeur !

Programme

– 17h00 Parcours de vélos pour les enfants

– 18h00 Visite commentée du village par Florian

– 19h00 Course de vélos immobiles déguisés -Vélos fournis –

– 21h00 Concert du groupe The Backscratchers

Venez nombreux pour profiter de cette journée festive en famille ou entre amis !

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Villerouge-Termenès 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 70 09 11 chateau.villerouge@villerouge.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come join us for a fun-filled day centered around a market featuring local artisans and producers, with a focus on cycling and good cheer!

Program

– 5:00 p.m. ? Bike course for kids

– 6:00 p.m. ? Guided tour of the village with Florian

– 7:00 p.m. ? Costume race on stationary bikes—bikes provided—

– 9:00 PM ? Concert by The Backscratchers

Come one, come all to enjoy this festive day with family or friends!

L’événement VÉLO’S VILLAGE À VILLEROUGE-TERMENÈS Villerouge-Termenès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par