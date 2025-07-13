Vélotorail Valençay

Vélotorail Valençay dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Vélotorail

Valençay Indre

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-13 17:45:00

fin : 2025-08-10

Date(s) :

2025-07-13 2025-07-20 2025-07-27 2025-08-03 2025-08-10 2025-08-17

Parcours combiné Vélorail + Autorail Touristique.

Tous les dimanches du 13 Juillet au 17 Août

Départ de Valençay à 14h45 Trajet de Valençay à Écueillé ou La Foulquetière 40 km aller-retour dont 22 km à vélorail. Durée 3h30 environ.

Départ d’Ecueillé à 15h15 Trajet d’Écueillé à La Gauterie 30 km aller-retour dont 10 km à vélorail. Durée 3h00 environ. 20 .

Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 81 04 61 32

English :

The velotorail is a bi-modal route, in velorail and railcar from the 1950s.

German :

Die Velorail ist eine Strecke mit zwei Modi, mit einer Velorail und einem Triebwagen aus den 1950er Jahren.

Italiano :

La velotorail è un percorso bimodale, in velorail e automotrice degli anni Cinquanta.

Espanol :

El velotorail es una ruta bimodal, en velocarro y vagón de los años 50.

L’événement Vélotorail Valençay a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par OT Pays de Valençay