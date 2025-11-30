Vente de Noël de la paroisse protestante Reichshoffen

Vente de Noël de la paroisse protestante Reichshoffen dimanche 30 novembre 2025.

Vente de Noël de la paroisse protestante

8 rue du Général Leclerc Reichshoffen Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-11-30 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-30

Venez trouver votre bonheur lors de cette grande vente de Noël et participez dès 18h à un culte musical !

8 rue du Général Leclerc Reichshoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 80 89 30 mairie@reichshoffen.fr

English :

Come and find what you’re looking for at this big Christmas sale, and join in a musical service starting at 6pm!

German :

Kommen Sie und finden Sie Ihr Glück bei diesem großen Weihnachtsverkauf und nehmen Sie ab 18 Uhr an einem musikalischen Gottesdienst teil!

Italiano :

Venite a cercare quello che cercate in questa grande vendita natalizia e partecipate al servizio musicale delle 18.00!

Espanol :

Ven y encuentra lo que buscas en esta gran venta navideña, ¡y únete a un servicio musical a partir de las 18:00!

L’événement Vente de Noël de la paroisse protestante Reichshoffen a été mis à jour le 2025-09-25 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte