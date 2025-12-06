Vente exceptionnelle au profit du téléthon rue du commerce Bas-en-Basset

Vente exceptionnelle au profit du téléthon

rue du commerce La Petite Galerie Bas-en-Basset Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-08 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

La Petite Galerie participe au téléthon en vendant des créations offertes par les artistes. Tous les bénéfices de la vente seront reversé au téléthon. De bonnes affaires en perspective.

.

rue du commerce La Petite Galerie Bas-en-Basset 43210 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 87 01 03 63

English :

La Petite Galerie is taking part in the telethon by selling creations donated by the artists. All profits from the sale will be donated to the telethon. Great bargains in prospect.

German :

La Petite Galerie beteiligt sich am Telethon, indem sie von den Künstlern gespendete Kreationen verkauft. Der gesamte Erlös aus dem Verkauf wird an den Telethon gespendet. Gute Geschäfte in Aussicht.

Italiano :

La Petite Galerie partecipa al Telethon vendendo le creazioni donate dagli artisti. Tutti i profitti della vendita saranno devoluti a Telethon. Si prospettano grandi occasioni.

Espanol :

La Petite Galerie participa en el telemaratón vendiendo creaciones donadas por los artistas. Todos los beneficios de la venta se destinarán al telemaratón. Grandes ofertas en perspectiva.

L’événement Vente exceptionnelle au profit du téléthon Bas-en-Basset a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron