Verino « Rodéo » L’Intégral Belley
Verino « Rodéo » L’Intégral Belley jeudi 13 novembre 2025.
Verino « Rodéo »
L’Intégral 422 avenue Hoff Belley Ain
Tarif : 44 – 44 – 44 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-13 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-13
Date(s) :
2025-11-13
Verino explore une nouvelle fois la complexité des tensions qui nous habitent.
.
L’Intégral 422 avenue Hoff Belley 01300 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 42 31 88 lintegral@belley.fr
English :
Verino once again explores the complexity of the tensions within us all.
German :
Verino erforscht erneut die Komplexität der Spannungen in uns.
Italiano :
Verino esplora ancora una volta la complessità delle tensioni presenti in ognuno di noi.
Espanol :
Verino explora una vez más la complejidad de las tensiones que todos llevamos dentro.
