Verino « Rodéo »

L’Intégral 422 avenue Hoff Belley Ain

Tarif : 44 – 44 – 44 EUR

Début : 2025-11-13 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-13

2025-11-13

Verino explore une nouvelle fois la complexité des tensions qui nous habitent.

L’Intégral 422 avenue Hoff Belley 01300 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 42 31 88 lintegral@belley.fr

English :

Verino once again explores the complexity of the tensions within us all.

German :

Verino erforscht erneut die Komplexität der Spannungen in uns.

Italiano :

Verino esplora ancora una volta la complessità delle tensioni presenti in ognuno di noi.

Espanol :

Verino explora una vez más la complejidad de las tensiones que todos llevamos dentro.

