VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION D’AURELIE JOURDAIN Rue Emile Zola Saint-Cyprien

Saint-Cyprien

VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION D’AURELIE JOURDAIN

Rue Emile Zola Les Collections de Saint-Cyprien Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-10 18:00:00

fin : 2026-04-10 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-10

Vendredi 10 avril à 18h > Vernissage de l’exposition d’Aurélie Jourdain Embrasser la mer .

Avec l’exposition Embrasser la mer, Aurélie Jourdain investit le musée des Collections pour livrer une interprétation

de l’élément liquide vécue comme une ex…

.

Rue Emile Zola Les Collections de Saint-Cyprien Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 01 33

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English :

Friday April 10, 6pm > Opening of Aurélie Jourdain’s exhibition Embrasser la mer .

With the exhibition Embracing the Sea, Aurélie Jourdain takes over the Musée des Collections to deliver an interpretation of the liquid element experienced as an ex..

of the liquid element, experienced as an ex…

L’événement VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION D’AURELIE JOURDAIN Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-02-27 par CDT66