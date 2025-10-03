VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION « DE TOUTES FAÇONS… » DE CLAUDINE GONTIER Aspet

VERNISSAGE DE L’EXPOSITION « DE TOUTES FAÇONS… » DE CLAUDINE GONTIER

2025-10-03 18:00:00

2025-10-03

L’artiste nous invite à découvrir son univers à travers des œuvres aux techniques variées fusains, sculptures, acryliques abstraites. Toujours en recherche, elle refuse de s’enfermer dans un style unique afin de rester libre d’avancer, d’évoluer, portée par son instinct, sa volonté et sa passion.

C’est court, une vie … Mais le bonheur de créer, chaque fois, un petit quelque chose d’intime, de vibrant, de sincère, fait oublier le temps qui file comme le lapin blanc d’Alice … Claudine GONTIER .

SALLE D’EXPOSITION DE L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39

English :

OPENING OF THE EXHIBITION « DE TOUTES FAÇONS… » BY CLAUDINE GONTIER BY CLAUDINE GONTIER

German :

VERNISSAGE DER AUSSTELLUNG « DE TOUS FAÇONS… » (AUF JEDEN FALL…) VON CLAUDINE GONTIER

Italiano :

INAUGURAZIONE DELLA MOSTRA « DE TOUTES FAÇONS… » DI CLAUDINE GONTIER DI CLAUDINE GONTIER

Espanol :

INAUGURACIÓN DE LA EXPOSICIÓN « DE TOUTES FAÇONS… » DE CLAUDINE GONTIER POR CLAUDINE GONTIER

