Vernissage du livre ‘Siersthal-Lambach de l’évacuation à la libération 1939/1945’ Espace Vitrac-Saint-Vincent Siersthal

Siersthal

Vernissage du livre ‘Siersthal-Lambach de l’évacuation à la libération 1939/1945’

Espace Vitrac-Saint-Vincent 1 rue de l’Eglise Siersthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

L’Interassociation de Siersthal, en partenariat avec les communes de Lambach et Siersthal, vous invite à la présentation du livre Siersthal-Lambach De l’évacuation à la libération 1939/1945 le vendredi 8 mai à partir de 17h.

A 17h aura lieu une cérémonie du souvenir au monument aux morts.

A 18h aura lieu le vernissage de notre livre et l’ouverture de l’exposition réalisée l’année dernière, à l’Espace Vitrac-Saint-Vincent.

Le verre de l’amitié et la soupe populaire seront offerts par la municipalité.

Le livre sera en vente le vendredi ainsi que le samedi de 14h à 18h. Le public aura accès à l’exposition à ces mêmes dates et horaires.Tout public

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Espace Vitrac-Saint-Vincent 1 rue de l’Eglise Siersthal 57410 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 81 20 41 44

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English :

The Siersthal Interassociation, in partnership with the communes of Lambach and Siersthal, invites you to the presentation of the book Siersthal-Lambach De l’évacuation à la libération 1939/1945 on Friday May 8 from 5pm.

At 5pm, a remembrance ceremony will be held at the war memorial.

At 6pm, our book vernissage and the opening of last year’s exhibition will take place at the Espace Vitrac-Saint-Vincent.

A welcome drink and soup will be offered by the municipality.

The book will be on sale on Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 6pm. The exhibition will be open to the public at the same times.

L’événement Vernissage du livre ‘Siersthal-Lambach de l’évacuation à la libération 1939/1945’ Siersthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE