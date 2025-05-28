VERSAILLES – Le Boulou, 28 mai 2025 14:30, Le Boulou.

Pyrénées-Orientales

VERSAILLES 61 Avenue du Général de Gaulle Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

ACTIVITÉ 2 TEMPS

Je crée, je découvre

14h30 15h30 Atelier créatif Le fou du roi

15h30 16h30 Musée numérique L’art au jardin .

Activité à l’Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie. (04 68 87 19 05) Limité à 15 enfants de 6 à 11 ans Inscriptions Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) Gratuit

.

61 Avenue du Général de Gaulle

Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 00

English :

2-STEP ACTIVITY

I create, I discover

14h30 ? 3:30 pm Creative workshop « Le fou du roi » (The King’s fool)

15h30 ? 4:30pm Digital museum « Art in the garden ».

Activity at Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie (04 68 87 19 05) Limited to 15 children aged 6 to 11 Registration Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) ? Free

German :

2-ZEIT-AKTIVITÄT

Ich erschaffe, ich entdecke

14h30 ? 15:30 Kreativer Workshop « Der Narr des Königs »

15h30 ? 16.30 Uhr Digitales Museum « Kunst im Garten ».

Aktivität im Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie (04 68 87 19 05) Begrenzt auf 15 Kinder von 6 bis 11 Jahren Einschreibungen Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) ? Kostenlos

Italiano :

ATTIVITÀ IN 2 FASI

Creo, scopro

14h30 ? 15:30 Laboratorio creativo « Le fou du roi » (Il pazzo del re)

15h30 ? 16:30 Museo digitale « Arte in giardino ».

Attività presso l’Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie (04 68 87 19 05) Limitato a 15 bambini dai 6 agli 11 anni Iscrizione Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) ? Gratuito

Espanol :

ACTIVIDAD EN 2 ETAPAS

Creo, descubro

14h30 ? 15:30 Taller creativo « Le fou du roi » (El tonto del rey)

15h30 ? 16h30 Museo digital « Arte en el jardín ».

Actividad en el Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie (04 68 87 19 05) Limitado a 15 niños de 6 a 11 años Inscripción Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) ? Gratis

L’événement VERSAILLES Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par CDT66