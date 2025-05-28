VERSAILLES – Le Boulou, 28 mai 2025 14:30, Le Boulou.
Pyrénées-Orientales
VERSAILLES 61 Avenue du Général de Gaulle Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-05-28 14:30:00
fin : 2025-05-28 16:30:00
2025-05-28
ACTIVITÉ 2 TEMPS
Je crée, je découvre
14h30 15h30 Atelier créatif Le fou du roi
15h30 16h30 Musée numérique L’art au jardin .
Activité à l’Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie. (04 68 87 19 05) Limité à 15 enfants de 6 à 11 ans Inscriptions Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) Gratuit
61 Avenue du Général de Gaulle
Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 00
English :
2-STEP ACTIVITY
I create, I discover
14h30 ? 3:30 pm Creative workshop « Le fou du roi » (The King’s fool)
15h30 ? 4:30pm Digital museum « Art in the garden ».
Activity at Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie (04 68 87 19 05) Limited to 15 children aged 6 to 11 Registration Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) ? Free
German :
2-ZEIT-AKTIVITÄT
Ich erschaffe, ich entdecke
14h30 ? 15:30 Kreativer Workshop « Der Narr des Königs »
15h30 ? 16.30 Uhr Digitales Museum « Kunst im Garten ».
Aktivität im Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie (04 68 87 19 05) Begrenzt auf 15 Kinder von 6 bis 11 Jahren Einschreibungen Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) ? Kostenlos
Italiano :
ATTIVITÀ IN 2 FASI
Creo, scopro
14h30 ? 15:30 Laboratorio creativo « Le fou du roi » (Il pazzo del re)
15h30 ? 16:30 Museo digitale « Arte in giardino ».
Attività presso l’Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie (04 68 87 19 05) Limitato a 15 bambini dai 6 agli 11 anni Iscrizione Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) ? Gratuito
Espanol :
ACTIVIDAD EN 2 ETAPAS
Creo, descubro
14h30 ? 15:30 Taller creativo « Le fou du roi » (El tonto del rey)
15h30 ? 16h30 Museo digital « Arte en el jardín ».
Actividad en el Espace Max Havart Micro-Folie (04 68 87 19 05) Limitado a 15 niños de 6 a 11 años Inscripción Médiathèque (04 68 83 75 00) ? Gratis
