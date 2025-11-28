VERTICAL BROTHER’S PUB Saint-Nazaire

VERTICAL Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h30 BROTHER’S PUB Loire-Atlantique

Dès les premiers instants, Vertical nous invite dans une Pop-Rock Minimale et hypnotique. Une section rythmique solidement ancrée porte des guitares vagabondes aux textures aériennes.

Le quatuor formé en 2017, mené par une voix espiègle et forte nous livre des chansons emplies de sentiments fragiles, de rencontres furtives mais éternelles.

Vertical en Live c’est du rock aux mélodies douces et enivrante !

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rock Indie pop