Vertical Louron à Val Louron VAL LOURON Génos

Vertical Louron à Val Louron

VAL LOURON Station de Val Louron Génos Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-03-01 17:30:00

fin : 2026-03-01 19:30:00

2026-03-01

à 17h Course de ski-alpinisme en soirée, du pied des pistes au sommet de la station.

Ambiance garantie !!

Soupe offerte aux participants après l’effort.

Ouvert à tous

VAL LOURON Station de Val Louron Génos 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 70 31 30 17

English :

5pm Ski-mountaineering race in the evening, from the foot of the slopes to the top of the resort.

Atmosphere guaranteed!

Soup offered to participants after the effort.

Open to all

German :

um 17 Uhr Abendliches Skialpinismus-Rennen vom Fuß der Pisten bis zum Gipfel der Station.

Stimmung ist garantiert!!!

Den Teilnehmern wird nach der Anstrengung eine Suppe angeboten.

Offen für alle

Italiano :

ore 17:00 Gara di sci-alpinismo serale, dai piedi delle piste alla cima del resort.

Grande atmosfera garantita!

Zuppa offerta ai partecipanti dopo lo sforzo.

Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

5 de la tarde Carrera de esquí de montaña por la noche, desde el pie de las pistas hasta la cima de la estación.

Gran ambiente garantizado

Sopa ofrecida a los participantes después del esfuerzo.

Abierto a todos

