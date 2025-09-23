Vertical Louron à Val Louron VAL LOURON Génos
Vertical Louron à Val Louron
VAL LOURON Station de Val Louron Génos Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2026-03-01 17:30:00
fin : 2026-03-01 19:30:00
2026-03-01
à 17h Course de ski-alpinisme en soirée, du pied des pistes au sommet de la station.
Ambiance garantie !!
Soupe offerte aux participants après l’effort.
Ouvert à tous
VAL LOURON Station de Val Louron Génos 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 70 31 30 17
English :
5pm Ski-mountaineering race in the evening, from the foot of the slopes to the top of the resort.
Atmosphere guaranteed!
Soup offered to participants after the effort.
Open to all
German :
um 17 Uhr Abendliches Skialpinismus-Rennen vom Fuß der Pisten bis zum Gipfel der Station.
Stimmung ist garantiert!!!
Den Teilnehmern wird nach der Anstrengung eine Suppe angeboten.
Offen für alle
Italiano :
ore 17:00 Gara di sci-alpinismo serale, dai piedi delle piste alla cima del resort.
Grande atmosfera garantita!
Zuppa offerta ai partecipanti dopo lo sforzo.
Aperto a tutti
Espanol :
5 de la tarde Carrera de esquí de montaña por la noche, desde el pie de las pistas hasta la cima de la estación.
Gran ambiente garantizado
Sopa ofrecida a los participantes después del esfuerzo.
Abierto a todos
