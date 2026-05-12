Vervant

Vervant Gourmand

Pré communal Vervant Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

Soirée concert et food trucks sur la commune de Vervant.

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Pré communal Vervant 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 34 95 29

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English :

An evening of live music and food trucks in the town of Vervant.

L’événement Vervant Gourmand Vervant a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge