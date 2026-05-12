Vervant Gourmand Vervant
Vervant Gourmand Vervant samedi 6 juin 2026.
Vervant
Vervant Gourmand
Pré communal Vervant Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-06
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
Soirée concert et food trucks sur la commune de Vervant.
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Pré communal Vervant 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 77 34 95 29
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An evening of live music and food trucks in the town of Vervant.
L’événement Vervant Gourmand Vervant a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge